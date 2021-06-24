 True Blue Car Wash acquires 3 in Arizona
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Carwash News

True Blue Car Wash acquires 3 in Arizona

 

TEMPE, Ariz. — True Blue Car Wash LLC announced the successful acquisition of three Clean Freak locations in Arizona, to a total of 53 carwash units, 21 of which are in the Southwest under the Clean Freak banner, according to a press release.

True Blue is proud to serve the people of Arizona as one of the largest carwash operators in the state, spanning across five Arizona markets. 

This acquisition will give the people of Tucson two more convenient locations to keep their cars looking fresh.

Via Linda, which is located in Scottsdale, provides flex service options. 

“We are excited to expand True Blue Car Wash through its Clean Freak brand across Scottsdale and Tucson. These locations are a pivotal part of our growth in the Southwest and are great additions to the True Blue family. We are looking forward to serving these communities by being the premier carwash operator and employer in these areas,” said Chris Laurella, Southwest Regional Director.  

