True Blue Car Wash continues to grow in the Midwest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — True Blue Car Wash LLC has announced the successful acquisition of three additional Rainstorm Car Wash locations in Illinois, bringing the number of carwash units now owned by the company to 37, according to a press release.

True Blue Car Wash now owns 17 carwashes in Illinois and Indiana, the release continued, and subsequent purchases of Rainstorm washes are being contemplated over the next several years.

True Blue and Rainstorm first teamed up with True Blue’s acquisition of six Rainstorm carwashes in 2018, the release noted.

The True Blue/Rainstorm combined footprint now includes 23 washes with locations in Northwest Indiana, Chicagoland, central Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio, the release added.

True Blue CEO Stu Crum stated, “We are excited for these three washes to become part of the True Blue family. We have continued to grow alongside the Rainstorm team and aim to become the leading carwash company in the Midwest.”

Rainstorm CEO Dan Dougherty commented on the deal, saying, “We have truly enjoyed working with True Blue on these and prior acquisitions and look forward to continuing the relationship together.”

All True Blue-owned facilities in the Midwest will retain the Rainstorm brand name, the release concluded.

For more information, contact Henry Shine, vice president of strategy and acquisitions, at (260) 437-5930 or [email protected].