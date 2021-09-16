True Blue expanding to Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — True Blue Car Wash Inc. is entering the Texas market through its exclusive partnership with local greenfield carwash development group, Cascade Venture Partners LLC, according to a press release.

Through this relationship, True Blue (under its Clean Freak brand) will immediately gain access to one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country, with five sites expected to open in Dallas-Fort Worth by mid-2022.

True Blue intends to add up to 30 locations over the next several years in the Texas market, extending its commitment to convenient options for consumers to keep their vehicles sparkling clean.

The company is in the process of adding a construction and real estate director to its team, who will both help oversee the Texas expansion as well as other greenfield development opportunities in True Blue’s existing markets.