 True Blue expanding to Texas
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

True Blue expanding to Texas

on

NRCC to host ‘industry titans seminar’

on

Autowash expands with 3rd location in Fort Collins

on

Market Focus: Soapy Joe’s wins HCM Excellence Award
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 48: The 2021 NRCC Preview Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 48: The 2021 NRCC Preview

What Does a Partnership with Mark VII Look Like? Video
play

What Does a Partnership with Mark VII Look Like?

Current Digital Issue

September 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 86: The State of Professional Carwashing

This audio reading of “The state of professional carwashing” discusses what the carwash market currently looks like, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wash Talk, Ep. 85: Leadership Series — The Biggest Challenges Facing Leaders Today

This episode continues our Leadership Series, returning to some of the podcast’s past guests to learn what they think the biggest challenges facing leaders today are.

Wash Talk Ep. 84: Pungent Pet Problems

This audio reading of “Pungent pet problems” discusses how to get rid of pet odors from inside vehicles.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

True Blue expanding to Texas

 

on

FORT WORTH, Texas — True Blue Car Wash Inc. is entering the Texas market through its exclusive partnership with local greenfield carwash development group, Cascade Venture Partners LLC, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Through this relationship, True Blue (under its Clean Freak brand) will immediately gain access to one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country, with five sites expected to open in Dallas-Fort Worth by mid-2022.

True Blue intends to add up to 30 locations over the next several years in the Texas market, extending its commitment to convenient options for consumers to keep their vehicles sparkling clean.

The company is in the process of adding a construction and real estate director to its team, who will both help oversee the Texas expansion as well as other greenfield development opportunities in True Blue’s existing markets.

Advertisement

A greenfield strategy allows the company to capitalize on lessons learned in site selection, design and branding to deliver the optimal carwash experience to its new customers.

“We have been monitoring the Texas market and preparing for greenfield growth over the last couple years,” said Stu Crum, CEO of True Blue. “We feel like we have now found the right partner in this market, and we are prepared as an organization for this type of exciting growth.”

This expansion will add a fourth key region to the company’s growing national footprint. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Magnolia Wash Holdings acquires 16 locations along the Atlantic Coast

Carwash News: Super Star Car Wash opens 35th location

Carwash News: Market Focus: Green Clean Express Auto Wash wins ‘Best Of’ award

Carwash News: Mr. Clean Car Wash opens new location in Blairsville, Georgia

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing