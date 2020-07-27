True Blue expands with 5 additional locations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — True Blue Car Wash LLC has announced the successful acquisition of five additional Clean Freak Car Wash locations in Arizona, bringing the number of carwash units now owned by the company to 43, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

With the purchase closed on July 24th, True Blue expanded its Arizona footprint to 18 individual express carwash sites located in Flagstaff, Yuma, Casa Grande and the Phoenix metropolitan area, the release continued.

Subsequent acquisitions of the remaining four Clean Freak units are planned for next year, the release noted.

In addition to its growing presence in Arizona, TRUE BLUE currently owns and operates express carwashes in the states of Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the release added.

Stu Crum, CEO of True Blue, expressed his excitement for the deal and continues to look for opportunities to expand True Blue’s national footprint with more acquisitions, the release stated.

All True Blue-owned facilities in Arizona will retain the Clean Freak brand name, the release concluded.