Turbo Tint opens newest franchise in Austin, Texas

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Moran Family of Brands announced in a press release its newest franchise location with a Turbo Tint store in Austin, Texas.

The newest Turbo Tint franchise opened on May 16 and is located at 9711 Menchaca Rd.

It is the fourth location in the country and the first in Texas.

The first opened in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in October 2020, followed by new stores in Delray Beach, Florida, in 2021 and Orlando, Florida, in 2022.

Earlier this year, Turbo Tint announced a new development agreement to bring the brand to the Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson and Houston markets.

The company anticipates having 18-21 franchise locations operating by the end of the year.

The new Turbo Tint store will be owned by Austin resident Luke Everson, who has a background in accounting and previously worked for PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

When looking at various franchise opportunities, he was attracted to Turbo Tint’s superior products and commitment to customer comfort and service, the release stated.

“Turbo Tint is an ideal fit for car owners in Austin looking to reduce the extreme heat and sun exposure we receive most of the year,” said Everson. “We offer a high-quality product with a fast and convenient service. The ecommerce service is perfect for Austin’s innovative and technological friendly market.”

“We are thrilled to bring the first Turbo Tint franchise to the state of Texas with a fantastic location in Austin,” said Peter Baldine, president of Moran Family of Brands. “Luke has a valuable business and accounting background, and he and his team will establish a professional and efficient window tinting installation operation that delivers on a great customer experience.”

The new Turbo Tint store in Austin will operate Tuesday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.