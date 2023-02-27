Turbo Tint to expand to Nevada, Arizona and Texas

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Moran Family of Brands, one of the nation’s leading franchises of general automotive repair, transmission repair and window tint services, announced in a press release a new development agreement with Clear Window Solutions, LLC to expand its Turbo Tint brand to the Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson and Houston markets. The first store is expected to open in Las Vegas later this year.

Moran Family of Brands’ CEO and Co-Founder Barbara Moran-Goodrich has partnered with Franchise Update Chairman Gary Gardner to create a new franchise ownership group, Clear Window Solutions. Under the relationship, Gardner will oversee market development, site selection and buildout while Moran-Goodrich will manage the operations side of the business.

Turbo Tint specializes in automotive and architectural window tint services. Under the brand’s concept, customers can purchase an automotive tint package and schedule an appointment online. When they arrive for service, they will only need to select their desired shade of window film. The entire installation process is completed in one hour or less.

In addition to automotive window tinting, Turbo Tint locations also offer architectural window tinting solutions, ceramic coating and paint protection services. Window tint options are available for residential or commercial buildings with the benefits of lower energy costs, excellent UV protection and increased comfort by preventing exposure to sunlight throughout the year, according to the release. Paint protection services apply a thin protective film to maintain the condition of a vehicle’s exterior from damage due to scratches, chips, rust, fading and abrasion from rocks, pebbles, and debris from the road.

“I am thrilled to join with Gary Gardner on this business venture as we bring the Turbo Tint concept to the Las Vegas market,” said Moran-Goodrich. “I have been friends with Gary for many years and he was very impressed with Turbo Tint’s quick-installation, online purchasing and scheduling concept as he was looking for franchise investment opportunities.We felt this was the ideal time to begin our partnership and expand the Turbo Tint footprint into a market that is a perfect fit for our brand.”

The first Turbo Tint store opened in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in October 2020. There are currently two additional open locations in Orlando and Delray Beach, Florida, with signed agreements for 46 more stores. Moran expects to open five or six Turbo Tint stores in the first quarter of 2023 and anticipates having 18-21 stores operating by the end of the year.

“When Barb first mentioned the creation of Turbo Tint several years ago, the concept immediately caught my attention,” said Gardner. “There is a simplicity in the business model with a straightforward approach, small product line and large profit margins. I was sold after seeing some of the locations in Florida and felt now was the perfect time to work with Barb in bringing additional Turbo Tint stores to a new market.”

All Turbo Tint locations feature a modern and spacious customer waiting area featuring oversized leather chairs, flatscreen TVs and computer workstations with free Wi-Fi in front of a cozy fireplace setting. While waiting for their tint installation, customers can enjoy complimentary premium coffee, beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks.

Moran-Goodrich and Gardner will be majority shareholders in the Clear Window Solutions ownership group while Moran President Pete Baldine, Franchise Development Representative Ben Reist, Marketing Director Amanda Maquet and Business Development Manager Grant Maquet will each be minority partners.