Turbo Tint’s Greg Goodman Named IFA Franchisee of the Year - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Greg Goodman, owner of the Turbo Tint store in Oklahoma City, has been named as one of the International Franchise Association’s Franchisees of the Year, according to a press release.

Goodman was one of 97 recipients to receive the honor and was presented with the award on March 1 at the IFA’s 63rd annual convention in Las Vegas.

Goodman has been a franchise owner in the Moran Family of Brands system for more than 25 years.

He owned an Alta Mere automotive accessories store beginning in 1997 before opening the nation’s first Turbo Tint location, a quick service, automotive window tint installation franchise, two years ago.

Additionally, Goodman plans to open his second store in Oklahoma City later this year, the press release stated.

He is also an area developer who will open a total of five stores in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, as well as help open more franchise stores in throughout the region in the coming years.

A few years ago, Goodman came up with the concept that provides automotive window tint installation in less than an hour and collaborated with Moran corporate executives to develop an entirely new brand.

The Turbo Tint stores feature a welcoming customer waiting area that includes oversized leather chairs, flatscreen TVs and computer workstations with free Wi-Fi in front of a cozy fireplace setting.

In addition to automotive window tinting, Turbo Tint also offers architectural window tinting solutions, ceramic coating and paint protection services.

The Franchisee of the Year Award Goodman received recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance and promote the franchise business model.

Nominated by their parent company, individuals were selected for their service to their communities, fostering a strong and vibrant workforce, opening the doors for career growth and entrepreneurship, and supporting their fellow franchisees.

“Franchisee of the Year recipients represent the best in franchising,” said Matthew Haller, president and CEO of the International Franchise Association. “This is the highest honor the IFA awards to individual franchisees, and local business owners like Greg Goodman exemplify the power of franchising and its positive contributions to communities around the world.”

Goodman’s Turbo Tint store is family owned and operated.

His wife, Patti, and their son, Chandler, are partners with him in the business.

Chandler currently serves as center manager and will become director of operations when they open their second store later this year.

Greg and Chandler were named Moran Family of Brands’ Franchisees of the Year in 2022.

It was the sixth time Greg had won the award.

“We are so proud of Greg and the incredible honor he received from the International Franchise Association,” said Moran Family of Brands’ President Pete Baldine. “Greg has been one of the longest tenured and most successful franchisees in our system. We have continued a wonderful relationship with Greg and his family through the creation and development of the Turbo Tint brand. This award is a fitting recognition of his success and accomplishments as a franchise owner.”

For more information, visit http://www.moranfamilyofbrands.com.