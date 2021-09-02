 Two carwash workers die in hazardous materials accident
Carwash News

Two carwash workers die in hazardous materials accident

 

on

AVONDALE, Ariz. — According to www.azcentral.com, two carwash workers died after fainting inside a liquid tank semitruck they were instructed to clean at Danny’s Truck Wash.

Shortly after entering, the first employee collapsed and fainted; then, the second employee went inside to help the first worker and also fell unconscious.

Police and firefighters received a call shortly before 1 p.m. about employees trapped inside a liquid tank truck at Danny’s Truck Wash.

The two workers were pronounced dead at the scene and retrieved from the tank when fire crews arrived.

Four firefighters also suffered heat-related injuries while trying to retrieve the men.

The fire officials classified the incident as a “full hazardous materials entry and body recovery.”

However, they noted it was not considered a hazardous spill, so the public was not in danger.

Read the original story here.

