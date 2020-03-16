Two days until PC&D’s water softener webinar

AKRON, Ohio — On Wednesday, March 18th, starting at 2 p.m. ET, Professional Carwashing & Detailing will be hosting a comprehensive, free webinar, titled, “Decrease your carwash’s operating costs with a modern water softener,” sponsored by Canature WaterGroup.

Scheduled topics include:

Why your sprayers, water heater elements and reverse osmosis membranes might be performing poorly — and how hard water contributes to these issues.

Calculations showing the cost difference of a modern multi-tank softening system versus an older system or no system at all.

Why you should have your water tested periodically, even if you already have a water softener.

During the live webinar, Jeff Hubbard, the webinar’s presenter, will be answering questions from the audience.

However, we have now opened the floor for questions.

Do you have a question about the operating costs of a water softener at your carwash? Please submit your question today to Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected].

Then, attend the live event to hear the response to your question.

Registration and attendance are free, and you can register at www.carwash.com/webinars.