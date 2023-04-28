UNC’s Julia Dorsey featured in ZIPS’ Car Wash Convos - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

RALEIGH, NC — ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) announced in a press release that the company has released its latest Car Wash Convos™ episode.

The series is the company’s video interview-based approach to name, image and likeness (NIL).

This episode features Julia Dorsey, University of North Carolina Tar Heel senior defender on the Carolina soccer team.

Dorsey is also a member of the UNC women’s lacrosse team, which won the 2022 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse National Championship.

She is a member of three consecutive ACC Women’s Lacrosse championship teams and is the sixth UNC student-athlete to play for both the women’s lacrosse and soccer teams.

“Grateful for the opportunity to partner with Zips Car Wash to bring Car Wash Convos to Tar Heel Nation. This series has been a fun way for UNC fans to get to get a glimpse into my personality,” said Dorsey.

Dorsey’s episode gives fans insight into her life on and off the field as she is interviewed during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash.

Her host, Kaitlyn Schmidt, is a member of the UNC dance team, Carolina Girls, and is working toward a major in the UNC Hussman School of Journalism & Media.

“Filming Julia’s episode of Car Wash Convos proved to present a lot of laughs, which was a true indicator of her personality and her keys to success as a student-athlete participating in two collegiate sports,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Julia’s drive for excellence in sports and academics, balanced with a light-hearted attitude, should be recognized and we’re proud to have such a dedicated and successful female student-athlete represent our brand,” he added.

Tar Heel fans can celebrate Dorsey’s success with her wash code 7474, which unlocks a $5 Wash & Dry car wash now through May 10 at all of ZIPS’ 30+ North Carolina locations.

ZIPS Car Wash is a Proud Sponsor of Carolina Athletics and owns and operates 275 locations across the country.

Austin Greaser will represent the University of North Carolina Golf team in Car Wash Convos next month.

Student-athletes were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and LEARFIELD, the school’s athletics multimedia rightsholder, which has a national relationship with ZIPS.

Car Wash Convos was created in partnership and produced by Learfield Studios.