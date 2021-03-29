 Unscripted 30: Carwash Water Recycling
Unscripted 30: Carwash Water Recycling
Unscripted 30: Carwash Water Recycling

Video

Unscripted 30: Carwash Water Recycling

 

Steve Samudio, technical sales manager for PurClean, discusses the potential of water recycling at a carwash and more.
In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Steve Samudio, technical sales manager for PurClean, joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss the potential of water recycling at a carwash and more.

For instance, when speaking about system options, Samudio says, “Some of the factors that go into play … really comes down to how many gallons of water you’re going to require per car and/or through the day.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

