PC&D Unscripted Ep. 1: The Effects of Subscription Services in the Carwash Market

Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) is starting a new video series called PC&D Unscripted, where Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo discusses trends in the carwash industry with various experts.

In this Unscripted interview, DiPaolo interviews Landon Luxembourg, senior analyst at Third Bridge Group, about the company’s research into subscription-based models in the carwash market and what impact they have.

For instance, Luxembourg notes the wide gap in volume drop during the pandemic between carwashes that had a subscription plan implemented and those that didn’t.

