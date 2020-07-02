Connect with us
0
Advertisement

Video

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 1: The Effects of Subscription Services in the Carwash Market

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Rich DiPaolo speaks with Landon Luxembourg about what impact subscription models have on carwashes, especially during COVID-19.

Advertisement

Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) is starting a new video series called PC&D Unscripted, where Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo discusses trends in the carwash industry with various experts.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this Unscripted interview, DiPaolo interviews Landon Luxembourg, senior analyst at Third Bridge Group, about the company’s research into subscription-based models in the carwash market and what impact they have.

For instance, Luxembourg notes the wide gap in volume drop during the pandemic between carwashes that had a subscription plan implemented and those that didn’t.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new Unscripted series.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash Connection: Mini tunnels

Carwash Connection: Flat belt conveyors

Carwash Connection: Tunnel setup

Carwash Connection: Conveyor length and throughput

Advertisement

on

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 1: The Effects of Subscription Services in the Carwash Market

on

Newsmakers Ep. 4: Grand Wash Auto Acknowledges its 10-year Anniversary

on

Newsmakers Ep. 3: Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens 50th location

on

Newsmakers Ep. 2: Autobell Addresses Coronavirus and Other Updates
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Woman abducted from carwash, robbed and assaulted

Carwash News: Fire destroys Millers Creek Laserwash

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 26: Carwash Equipment 101: Part One

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 1: The Effects of Subscription Services in the Carwash Market

SONNY's Carwash College™ Tip of the Month: “I’ll do this until I find a real job”

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
Waxing, polishing, buffering, detail, detailing Waxing, polishing, buffering, detail, detailing

Detailing

5 steps to grow your detailing business

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect