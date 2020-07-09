PC&D Unscripted Ep. 2: Carwash M&A During A Pandemic

Professional Carwashing & Detailing’s (PC&D) newest PC&D Unscripted video interview features Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo following up with George Odden, partner at Ardent Advisory Group, regarding PC&D’s June issue cover story, “M&A during a pandemic.”

During the interview, DiPaolo asks Odden, who is the author of the article, “Is there anything in the article with hindsight and retrospect that you would update, add or change at all?”

Odden says, “No, I certainly don’t think so. At the time, there was a lot of uncertainty so [if I were writing the article] today, some of that uncertainty has been removed.”

