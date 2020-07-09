Connect with us
PC&D Unscripted Ep. 2: Carwash M&A During A Pandemic

 

Rich DiPaolo speaks with George Odden at Ardent Advisory Group about the current state of mergers and acquisitions during unprecedented times.

Professional Carwashing & Detailing’s (PC&D) newest PC&D Unscripted video interview features Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo following up with George Odden, partner at Ardent Advisory Group, regarding PC&D’s June issue cover story, “M&A during a pandemic.”

During the interview, DiPaolo asks Odden, who is the author of the article, “Is there anything in the article with hindsight and retrospect that you would update, add or change at all?”

Odden says, “No, I certainly don’t think so. At the time, there was a lot of uncertainty so [if I were writing the article] today, some of that uncertainty has been removed.”

Be sure to watch the entire video to see what else Odden has to say about the article, the mergers and acquisitions trend in the carwash market, the availability of capital and lending, and much more.

