UT’s Jonas Aidoo featured in ZIPS’ Car Wash Convos

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) has revealed its Car Wash Convos™ episode featuring sophomore Jonas Aidoo, University of Tennessee Volunteers basketball forward, on YouTube. Jonas is interviewed during a carwash at ZIPS in Knoxville by fellow student-athlete Kenzie Couch, who is a senior on the UT Cheer Team pursuing a degree in public relations, according to a press release. The episode gives fans a glimpse into how Jonas prepares for game day, his ideal car accessory and more.

To celebrate the launch of Jonas’ episode, Knoxville ZIPS customers can enjoy a $5 Wash & Dry carwash with Jonas’ winning wash code 2002 at any Knoxville ZIPS Car Wash through March 8. To find a location, visit zipscarwash.com.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to partner with ZIPS Car Wash to bring Car Wash Convos to Vol Nation. This series has been a fun way for Vol fans to get to know me off the court,” said Aidoo.

“Jonas gives off such a fun and relaxed vibe in his episode that we are so excited to share his off-the-court personality with Vol fans,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “We’re grateful for the way that Vol Nation has helped us embrace our partnership with the university and engaged with our team members at more than 30 locations we have across the great state of Tennessee,” he added.

Opendorse, the leading NIL marketplace and technology company, is ZIPS’ way to connect with student-athletes to leverage its respective university sponsorships secured via LEARFIELD. LEARFIELD Studios is ZIPS’ partner for video production of Car Wash Convosand the next University of Tennessee episode will feature softball pitcher Karlyn Pickens. ZIPS Car Wash is the proud sponsor of the Tennessee Volunteers and owns and operates 20 locations across Knoxville, over 30 locations in Tennessee and over 275 locations across the country.