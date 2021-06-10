 Valley Car Wash and Petersons Car Wash merge
Valley Car Wash and Petersons Car Wash merge

WhiteWater Express makes acquisition and opens first Michigan location

Autowash and Insiten build AMP carwash platform to boost membership

Carwash.com opens content submission portal
Carwash News

Valley Car Wash and Petersons Car Wash merge

 

on

WINCHESTER, Va. — Valley Car Wash and Petersons Car Wash have merged to expand their business across Virginia and the West Virginia panhandle as the new Valley Car Wash, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Ned Browning, owner of Valley Car Wash, and Roger Peterson, owner of Petersons Car Wash, have created more than a business partnership — it’s a close friendship that will change the carwash landscape and elevate the carwash customer service experience in the area.

“Our partnership will provide our wash club members with multiple locations that honor their unlimited wash membership. No other carwash in the area can offer the level of convenience or the level of customer service we’ll provide,” said Browning.

Browning, an army veteran, and serial entrepreneur, has been in the carwash industry for over 20 years and always finds new and innovative ways to make a customer’s experience invigorating.

Peterson also has experience within the carwash industry: His father built the first Modern Cloth Car Wash in Martinsburg, West Virginia, in 1976.

Eight years later, Peterson built the first Modern Cloth Car Wash in Winchester, Virginia, and the Peterson family went on to open several locations in Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro.

Over time, Peterson ventured into other businesses, including Dairy Queen franchises and a fast-casual Mexican Taco regional restaurant chain.

Although Peterson enjoys his business ventures outside of the carwash industry, he felt inclined to get back into carwashing when Browning came knocking.

“Ned makes carwashing fun,” said Peterson.

Valley Car Wash is a locally-owned and -operated chain that brings people together as it did for Browning and Peterson.

Every child that goes through one of the carwashes will receive a coupon for a free ice cream cone at one of the local Dairy Queen establishments.

It’s this kind of partnership spirit that Peterson and Browning hope to continue as they expand in Winchester and beyond.

Their locations include:

  • Valley Car Wash 1: remodeled and opened in January of 2018
  • Valley Car Wash 2, 2833 Valley Ave., Winchester, Virginia: will close in August of 2021 and reopen in December 2021
  • Valley Car Wash 3, 1033 Aylor Rd., Stephens City, Virginia: will close in August of 2021 and reopen in December 2021
  • Valley Car Wash 4, 2248 Papermill Rd., Winchester, Virginia: a five-bay self-serve that will be renovated and open in July 2021
  • Valley Car Wash 5: coming soon to Martinsburg, West Virginia, in 2022
  • Valley Car Wash 6: coming soon to Inwood, West Virginia, in 2022
  • Valley Car Wash/Petersons Soft Cloth 7: 1016 N Queen St., Martinsburg, West Virginia: in operation
  • Valley Car Wash/ Petersons Soft Cloth 8: 1001 Winchester Ave, Martinsburg, West Virginia: features self-serve bays and an oil lube in operation
  • Valley Car Wash/Petersons Soft Cloth 9: 905 Greenville Ave., Staunton, Viriginia: in operation.

In this article:
