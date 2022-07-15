 Valvoline Instant Oil Change supports Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Valvoline Instant Oil Change supports Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Damien Nguyen joins Car Wash Advisory as financial analyst

Champion Xpress Carwash expands in Iowa, enters Illinois market

Driven Brands appoints Jose Tomás to board of directors
Carwash News

Valvoline Instant Oil Change supports Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

 

NEWTON, Mass. — Valvoline Instant Oil Change (VIOC) customers in New England are helping fight cancer this summer by contributing $1 to the Jimmy Fund through their A Chance for Kids & Families program, a press release stated.

When customers donate $1 at participating VIOC locations from July 11 through August 15, they will receive a promotion card with a guaranteed prize.

“We are excited to participate in this program once again this year,” said Don Smith, CEO of Henley Enterprises Inc., the largest franchisee of Valvoline Instant Oil Change. “The Jimmy Fund has long been a pillar in our community, and the work they do to support cancer research and care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is remarkable.”

“The Jimmy Fund is proud to partner with VIOC for the ninth year on A Chance for Kids and Families fundraiser,” said Suzanne Fountain, vice president, The Jimmy Fund. “Cancer affects almost everyone in one way or another, and we are honored to have Valvoline’s support in our lifesaving mission to end cancer.”

To date, Henley Enterprises has raised more than $300,000 for this program, which helps fund imperative research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. 

Click here to find participating VIOC locations.

