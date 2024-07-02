Destiny Baker: Agent of Change

It takes guts to go against the grain and forge your own trail. Whether that’s moving out on your own to an unfamiliar place or completely changing career paths, you’re sure to face questions from those that love you. As it happens, Destiny Baker, head of training, learning and development at Mammoth Holdings, is familiar with taking the road less traveled — whether on horseback or in life. After up and moving alone to Kentucky to practice veterinary medicine, Baker soon took an unexpected turn into the carwash business. But now, she’s forging her destiny as the driving force behind Mammoth Holdings’ training regimen — in hopes of shaping the future of carwashing as well.

Good horses ain’t cheap

Unless you were born into a carwashing family, few people really expect to go into that business — let alone stay there. Such was the case for Baker, whose passion for horses led her to study equine science in college. To continue that dream, Baker uprooted herself from her family home in Northwest Ohio in 2014 and moved down to horse country in Southern Kentucky. There, she not only worked as a veterinary assistant, but she also bought her own horses and invested all her free time into caring for, showing, riding and breeding them.

In addition, Baker enjoys going horseback riding along trails and on camping trips with friends; she also takes part in ranch sorting competitions. In ranch sorting, cows are numbered, and the sorter’s job — along with a partner — is to get the cows to move into the center of the pen in a prescribed order in less than 60 seconds. It’s a task with a lot of moving parts because cows have their own unpredictability, as does the sorter’s partner, to some extent. Even so, Baker’s skills speak for themselves; in 2022, she won a Ranch Sorting Reserve World Title.

But she found she was spending more money on her horses than she was making, so she started searching for better-paying management jobs — which she knew she was good at, since she had experience with such roles before college.

In 2016, she found a listing for an assistant manager at Finish Line Car Wash. Not only did it pay good money, but Baker was attracted to the fact that she would be spending time outside and not be stuck in an office all day. It turned out that the industry would offer her more than she could have dreamed of.

Her own kind of hat

“If you would have asked me a long time ago if I would have gotten into carwashing, I would have laughed. I would have never imagined that this is where I would be,” Baker asserts. Indeed, when she first told her parents about getting the carwash assistant manager role, they were concerned. Back home in Northwest Ohio at the time, tunnel carwashes didn’t exist. When her parents envisioned her working at a carwash, they imagined the old stereotype of a dingy, dirty self-serve. Baker had to assure them otherwise.

Of course, Baker still faced challenges as a fresh-faced carwasher. In fact, she found that her biggest impediment at the time was being a young female. “Nobody thinks women want to jump in tunnels and get dirty and fix stuff. I may not have the muscle to pick up a motor, but I can tell somebody where to [put] it and how to change it and what goes where. But that was the biggest hurdle — just judging a book by its cover,” Baker confesses.

Baker is a proponent of supporting women in the carwash industry.



Eventually, she proved her worth and the industry as a whole, she stresses, has become much more accepting of women since then. And now, eight years later, she’s still here — a fact that she attributes to the myriad of possibilities in the industry.

“Being outgoing … I don’t like to stop at things. I always try to see what’s next, what’s out there, what can we do? And then the carwashing world was endless in its opportunities. There are roles coming into the industry now that we couldn’t have even imagined a need for eight years ago,” Baker relates.

After learning the ropes as an assistant manager, Baker quickly moved into a site manager role. Afterwards, Finish Line created Unlimited Wash Club roles — an example of the kind of role that didn’t exist just a few years ago — and tapped Baker for one of the positions. Because it was such a new role, she and Finish Line navigated its duties together, trying to figure out what it was going to encompass. At the same time, she helped with training, adding yet another hat to her multi-faceted job.

Baker then moved on to become a district manager — and that was when Mammoth Holdings came into the picture, acquiring Finish Line in 2019 as one of the first brands in its portfolio. With the new company came a new hat for Baker.

“When Mammoth came in, I took all of our training and the Unlimited [Wash Club] and did it with all of Mammoth. So that kind of turned into an integrations role, but not really an integrations title because we weren’t big enough for that. So, it all kind of evolved into one. But now with the size that we are, the one [title] I got was ‘training.’ So, I went from about five [hats] to one,” Baker relays.

Take me home, Mammoth Road

The Mammoth Holdings acquisition model differs from that of many other consolidators in the industry.

“So Mammoth, when it started, they didn’t just buy and take over. ‘Here’s your brand, here’s your process. Your opinions don’t matter.’ They didn’t do that. They kept all of the owners, and that’s where it’s a little different because they still have opinions. They’re still very much involved. They’re called the Business Advisory Council now. So rather than one person being the flagship, leading it all … you have a bunch of different vantage points and views and years that fit in there, and they try to collaborate. And collaboration — it’s not easy sometimes when you play that high, right? There’s a lot of, ‘Hey, we did this, we did this, it worked.’ And there’s pride in a brand, but they all came together and did something that nobody else has done,” Baker explains.

To date, Mammoth Holdings has about 140 locations across the U.S., but the company has a much grander vision, simply called “The Road to 500.” The aim is to have 500 locations by the end of 2025. But when you grow that fast, you get growing pains, and as Baker notes, some aspects of the company started “cracking” a little as it acquired more and more brands. So, Mammoth Holdings reassessed its processes on how to achieve this mammoth scaling.

As Baker notes, the company didn’t get too specific with dictating specific details of a brand, such as which equipment to use, since so many of the stores were using different ones. But it was in the bigger operations picture that Mammoth got involved. With Baker’s help, the company started standardizing policies across all brands that laid out specific processes and procedures to follow regarding training, customer experience and more.

Long haul

Like pioneers flocking into the Old West during the Gold Rush, the carwash industry too has experienced a population boom in recent years. With customers feeling busier than ever, washing their cars is just another chore tacked onto a never-ending list. This mindset has prompted a wave of new express carwashes to flood the market.

Baker sums up the state of the industry as, “It’s going to keep growing with or without you. It’s moving. So, you can either jump on the train and move with it, or it will leave you behind. But it’s going to keep going forward.”

Over the last few years, Baker has been pleased to see that not only has carwash technology advanced, but marketing efforts have as well. However, what she still doesn’t see — but believes is coming down the line — is a focus on training programs. Even now, she notes, there doesn’t seem to be companies at trade shows advertising to help with training.

As such, Baker has had to take the reins for Mammoth Holdings and lead the way — hoping the rest of the industry will follow. Her advice to carwashes looking to implement a training program?

Walk, don’t run.

Baker notes that, given the rapid growth of the industry the last several years, most carwashes are in “run” mode and want to implement training in the same fashion. However, she stresses, training cannot be handled the same way. It takes a methodical approach to create plans and write them down in detail.

“If you want to roll something out, understand it. If you think it’s going to take you six months, add maybe one or two to that so you’re not let down or pushing expectations too fast,” Baker suggests. “It’s really hard to write things and to build things and edit them and get it right. So, somebody probably could do it in a month. But if you don’t want to redo it, you should really just take the painful, slow step so it’s right.”

Understand why

With young workers making up a large part of the talent pool for the industry, part of a carwash’s training program needs to address how to work with different generations. Baker offers some insight in that regard.

“People have feelings. Navigating those feelings can be hard for people, and now you have generations coming in that [are] not used to talking to people,” notes Baker.

For instance, consider that Gen Z grew up in a completely different situation from older generations. These young adults have always had mobile phones (and, for younger Gen Z members especially, smartphones) on-hand, leading them to develop a preference for digital communication.

As a result, this generation’s face-to-face communication skills — which older generations take for granted as something one just grows up learning — are lacking. Therefore, Baker recommends that older managers who work with younger people need to be patient and empathetic. While you might think it unnecessary to spell out something you think is common sense, the reality is that those “commonsense” qualities may not be taught anymore.

On the flip side, Baker’s advice for younger workers is to not get offended by everything older workers say.

“[Older generations] don’t enjoy a lot of fluff, where the younger generation is used to fluff. We have more awards now for schools and kids, and they’re used to getting all of that attention. In other words, older generations did not. So sometimes, they can seem short and blunt in their responses, and it’s hard to not get offended by that, but that’s just their nature. It’s just how they were raised.”

In fact, Baker notes that one of the keys to attracting and retaining young talent nowadays is to make training more fun. You probably remember sitting through boring training videos — or if you don’t, it might be because you fell asleep during them. Unfortunately, those types of training regimens won’t cut it anymore — and yet the information still has to stick. So, how do you draw a balance?

“OSHA is still OSHA. Our equipment in a tunnel can seriously injure somebody or kill them. While it is a simple concept to run, you do need them to retain information. So, finding that middle ground and still making something fun that can be boring to learn is where you will get everybody on the same page and retain people over boring people,” Baker explains.

As an example, Baker uses a Mammoth Holdings training video that explains all the equipment in a tunnel. An employee dressed up in a white suit and carrying an umbrella through the tunnel — at which point she was blasted with everything from water to soap to air as she explained the functions for the various pieces of equipment. Not only was it fun to watch, but it was educational as well.

Welcome to the future

Just as Baker says that the industry is going to keep growing, she notes that it will keep changing too.

“You’re going to have different companies coming into the space that are not in here now. It’s gotten a lot of traction. You’ve had PE [private equity] groups coming in now over the past five years that weren’t there before. They’ve created the dynamic of acquiring, and now you’ve had new companies growing up from the ground, changing your Top 50 list like a revolving door. So, I think you’re going to start getting bigger players in here. You can already see it with the Quik Trips coming in and other gas station companies looking and … trying to figure out, ‘Hey, how do we get our foot in the door?’ So that’s why I said it’s going to keep growing with or without you,” Baker concludes.

Change is difficult for everyone. The human brain is hardwired to embrace routine and reject any deviations from the norm. Baker not only forced herself through some big changes — she’s ushering in a new type of evolution for the carwash industry as well. As she implements operational standards in sites new and old for Mammoth Holdings, she is setting the stage for carwashes to invest more in training, lifting up standards to make the whole industry shine. It’s this forward-thinking mindset that makes her a Vehicle Care RockStar.