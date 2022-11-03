 Vehicle Care RockStars unveiled at AAPEX 2022
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Vehicle Care RockStars unveiled at AAPEX 2022

on

WhiteWater Express Car Wash adds 5 new locations

on

GO Car Wash acquires Superior Car Wash

on

NYSCWA Fall membership meeting a success
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Road to AAPEX: Episode 6 Video
play

Road to AAPEX: Episode 6

Happy Halloween from United Auto Wash Video
play

Happy Halloween from United Auto Wash

Current Digital Issue

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 135: Seasonal carwash concerns

Are you educating your customers on why carwashing is crucial in Autumn?

Wash Talk ep. 134: Meet Car Wash Advisory

The founder of a growing M&A firm discusses his brand.

Wash Talk ep. 133: Meet Apple Growth Partners

Carwash leads from the CPA firm discuss a unique approach to business advisory.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Vehicle Care RockStars unveiled at AAPEX 2022

 

on

AKRON, Ohio — The stage is set for a unique initiative from Babcox Media, in partnership with AAPEX, to shine a spotlight on today’s most dynamic performers across the vehicle care industry, individuals who, to put it simply, rock! 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

That’s the premise behind Vehicle Care RockStars, a brand dedicated to celebrating the vehicle care industry and the array of channels it serves.

Babcox Media unveiled the platform with a special announcement and video during the keynote session of the 2022 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas. 

Vehicle Care RockStars promises to honor today’s vehicle care professionals held in the highest esteem for their accomplishments, leadership, innovations — and other intangibles that distinguish their work in specific industry categories.

They’re visionaries and influencers in all the following markets: Aftermarket Distribution & Repair, Tire Dealers & Distributors, Transmission, Collision Repair, Heavy Duty, New Car Dealers, Powersports, Performance, Carwash, and Tools & Equipment. 

Advertisement

The inaugural class of RockStars will be featured throughout 2023.

Honorees will be celebrated, recognized and profiled in all Babcox Media’s brands and channels including websites, e-newsletters, webinars, podcasts, videocasts, social media platforms and magazines. 

“Let’s bring to center stage the incredible individuals of today who rock their respective vehicle care categories,” said Bill Babcox, CEO of Babcox Media. “We’re excited to debut the Vehicle Care RockStars brand that acknowledges these industry superstars — and allows them to take the bow they so richly deserve.” 

Nominations are officially open for the Class of 2023 Vehicle Care RockStars.

The Selection Committee will be led by industry veteran Jay Burkhart and supported by the Babcox Media content team.

Burkhart said, “We are excited to recognize RockStars who are moving the needle in today’s marketplace.” 

To nominate a Vehicle Care RockStar, or for additional information, visit VehicleCareRockstars.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: Tommy’s Express Car Wash plans development in San Antonio market

Carwash News: Market Focus: Haunted carwashes, fundraising during Halloween weekend

Carwash News: Tidal Wave Auto Spa expands footprint into Tennessee

Carwash News: Rainforest Car Wash opens 5th location

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing