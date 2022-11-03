Vehicle Care RockStars unveiled at AAPEX 2022

AKRON, Ohio — The stage is set for a unique initiative from Babcox Media, in partnership with AAPEX, to shine a spotlight on today’s most dynamic performers across the vehicle care industry, individuals who, to put it simply, rock!

Click Here to Read More

That’s the premise behind Vehicle Care RockStars, a brand dedicated to celebrating the vehicle care industry and the array of channels it serves.

Babcox Media unveiled the platform with a special announcement and video during the keynote session of the 2022 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas.

Vehicle Care RockStars promises to honor today’s vehicle care professionals held in the highest esteem for their accomplishments, leadership, innovations — and other intangibles that distinguish their work in specific industry categories.

They’re visionaries and influencers in all the following markets: Aftermarket Distribution & Repair, Tire Dealers & Distributors, Transmission, Collision Repair, Heavy Duty, New Car Dealers, Powersports, Performance, Carwash, and Tools & Equipment.