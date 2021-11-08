 Vehicle crashed into Duluth area carwash
Vehicle crashed into Duluth area carwash

Carwash News

Vehicle crashed into Duluth area carwash

 

on

DULUTH, Minn. — The Miller Mall Car Wash is left with a gaping hole after a car crashed into the building on Nov. 6, according to Fox 21 KQDS.

According to the Duluth Police Department, a 46-year-old woman experienced a medical condition while driving on Maple Grove Road and lost control of her vehicle.

The driver was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In the car was two dogs, one of which died on the scene.

Miller Mall Car Wash owner Payton Sullivan is thankful that no employees or customers were injured.

“Right in this area we always have one or two details that we’re working on,” said Sullivan, pointing out the area right in front of the hole in the wall. “[It] just happened to be that nothing was parked here at the time. So, there could’ve been three or four employees with customers in the area that easily could have been hurt by this.”

“There could’ve been somebody walking on that sidewalk at the time … [it’s] so very fortunate today that this was all that happened … some building damage and some equipment damage,” he said.

Workers spent the day boarding up the hole and cleaning the debris inside.

Some equipment and the newly renovated floor were damaged, though Sullivan doesn’t have an estimated cost of damages yet.

In this article:
