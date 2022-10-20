 Vic's Express Car Wash washes 2,500 cars for free
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Vic's Express washes 2,500 cars for free during grand opening celebration

on

Amplify Car Wash Advisors facilitates Jet Brite Car Wash acquisition by ZIPS

on

Magnolia Wash Holdings expands across North Carolina

on

WOW Carwash opens 7th location
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 80: Carwash Building in 2022 Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 80: Carwash Building in 2022

Road to AAPEX: Episode 4 Video
play

Road to AAPEX: Episode 4

Current Digital Issue

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 133: Meet Apple Growth Partners

Carwash leads from the CPA firm discuss a unique approach to business advisory.

Wash Talk ep. 132: Exec. Series — GO Car Wash

The COO of one of the nation's largest carwash chains discusses the successful year for GO Car Wash.

Wash Talk ep. 131: Carwash Doors Keep the Cold Out

An audio reading of the article "Keeping the cold out" from the Oct. 2022 issue of PC&D.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Vic’s Express washes 2,500 cars for free during grand opening celebration

 

on

LITTLETON, Colo. — Vic’s Express Car Wash celebrated the grand opening of its Littleton, Colorado, location on Oct. 14-16, during which the brand provided nearly 2,500 free “Top Dog” washes to the community, a press release stated.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Additionally, nearly 500 customers took advantage of Vic’s one dollar Unlimited Wash Club first month opening special.

In addition to the free carwashes, the Vic’s Express team celebrated its grand opening with a prize wheel, drawing for a Yeti Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler and pizza from the neighboring Kum and Go convenient center.

Customers were delighted to win Vic’s Express gift cards, wash books, free wash vouchers, microfiber towels and custom air fresheners.

For the kids, Vic’s provided coloring sheets of the iconic Alaskan Malamute dogs, Victor and Leo.

“We had a great weekend connecting with our customers and look forward to strengthening our ties in the Littleton community,” expressed Paul Villella, owner of Vic’s Express Car Wash. “With our cutting-edge carwash equipment and technology, friendly service, affordable pricing, and free vacuums, we aim to provide the best carwash experience in town.” 

Advertisement

Vic’s Express is a locally owned express exterior carwash featuring two automated pay stations with license plate recognition technology, easy-loading dual belt conveyor, 19 free vacuums and a free mat washer — all built around an eco-friendly site committed to clean cars and a clean environment. 

Located at 11493 W. Belleview Ave., Vic’s Express is open daily from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. 

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: Blue Tide Car Wash to open Eastern Sioux Falls location

Carwash News: Market Focus: Tommy’s Express named No. 1 carwash in Franchise Times Magazine

Carwash News: Champions of Charity nominations open

Carwash News: Spotless Brands breaks into new market with acquisition of Mr. Klean

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing