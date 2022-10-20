Vic's Express Car Wash washes 2,500 cars for free

LITTLETON, Colo. — Vic’s Express Car Wash celebrated the grand opening of its Littleton, Colorado, location on Oct. 14-16, during which the brand provided nearly 2,500 free “Top Dog” washes to the community, a press release stated.

Additionally, nearly 500 customers took advantage of Vic’s one dollar Unlimited Wash Club first month opening special.

In addition to the free carwashes, the Vic’s Express team celebrated its grand opening with a prize wheel, drawing for a Yeti Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler and pizza from the neighboring Kum and Go convenient center.

Customers were delighted to win Vic’s Express gift cards, wash books, free wash vouchers, microfiber towels and custom air fresheners.

For the kids, Vic’s provided coloring sheets of the iconic Alaskan Malamute dogs, Victor and Leo.

“We had a great weekend connecting with our customers and look forward to strengthening our ties in the Littleton community,” expressed Paul Villella, owner of Vic’s Express Car Wash. “With our cutting-edge carwash equipment and technology, friendly service, affordable pricing, and free vacuums, we aim to provide the best carwash experience in town.”