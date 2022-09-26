Vizza Wash announces the opening of a new location

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The Car Wash Express has opened a San Marcos, Texas, location at 233 Wonder World Dr., according to a press release.

The Car Wash Express is owned and operated by Vizza Wash, LP, the family-owned full service and express carwash portfolio that includes The Wash Tub.

This location offers great amenities including free bug prep, free microfiber towel use, free window cleaner use and free vacuum.

The San Marcos community can now enjoy a convenient and quick three-minute carwash.

Guests have the option of choosing a single wash or a monthly membership, which they can purchase using the on-site kiosk or online.

The Car Wash Express uses license plate reader technology that provides a quick and easy check-in for guests.

Vizza Wash now operates 28 locations throughout Texas.