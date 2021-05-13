Vizza Wash, LP opens second Car Wash Express location | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

SAN ANTONIO — The Car Wash Express has opened another San Antonio location at 1835 S WW White, according to a press release.

The Car Wash Express is part of Vizza Wash, LP, which also owns The Wash Tub, and now has a total of 27 locations throughout San Antonio.

The Car Wash Express offers all the same great amenities including free bug-prep, free microfiber towel use, free window cleaner, free vacuum and free air.

The community can now enjoy a convenient, quick three-minute carwash.

Guests have the option of choosing a single wash or a monthly membership, which they can purchase using the on-site kiosk or online.

The Car Wash Express uses license plate reader technology that provides a quick and easy check-in for guests.