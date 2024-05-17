 Vizza Wash, LP opens new The Car Wash Express location

SAN ANTONIO — The new Car Wash Express facility delivers top-tier carwash convenience and customer satisfaction with premium amenities

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
SAN ANTONIO — According to a press release, Vizza Wash, LP has opened another San Antonio location at 1222 Texas Research Pkwy.

The Car Wash Express sets a new standard in carwash convenience and customer satisfaction.

With a range of amenities aimed at providing a premium experience, guests can expect nothing but excellence from their visit, stated the press release.

Among the complimentary services offered are bug prep, microfiber towel usage, window cleaner usage and vacuuming.

The Car Wash Express offers flexible payment options, continued the press release.

Guests can opt for a single wash or take advantage of the convenient monthly membership plans, available for purchase both on-site through the user-friendly kiosk or online for added convenience.

Incorporating cutting-edge technology to streamline operations, The Car Wash Express utilizes license plate reader technology for swift and effortless guest check-in, ensuring minimal wait times and maximum satisfaction.

Equipment and technology partners on this project include Sonny’s® The CarWash Factory, Dealer Industries® Automotive Supply, DRB™ Tunnel Solutions and NoPileUps™.

