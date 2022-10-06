Wage theft violations cost California carwash company over $200k

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Workers affected by wage theft from Classic Castle Car Wash Inc. were paid over $200k in reimbursed wages from the California Labor Commissioners Office on Oct. 4 reported Press-Telegram .

An investigation by the state found several wage and labor violations including a failure to pay workers minimum and overtime wages as well as asking employees to stay on-site without pay during slow hours.

It was reported that Classic Castle Car Wash Inc. and its businesses, Klassic Car Wash & Detail Center and Castle Carwash, are no longer operating.

A total of $282,000 was paid to 22 former Classic Castle employees and $53,000 was paid to the state for civil penalties.

These violations were brought to the California Department of Industrial Relations (CDIR) by CLEAN Car Wash Worker Center, a coalition of Southern California carwashers that advocates for carwash employee’s rights.