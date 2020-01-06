Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Wall collapses at self-serve wash

 

on

MOORHEAD, Minn. — According to www.kfgo.com, it was a normal day for Whale Of A Wash Owner Toby Peterson until he saw one of his bay walls collapse.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“I was in the equipment room on the other side of the next wall over sorting out quarters and tokens to put back into the machine,” Peterson said. “I had a gentleman in here that was exiting the carwash and got a piece of equipment trapped between his pickup and his trailer, and as he was trying to go out, the trailer pushed up into the equipment. It pushed the wall over — knocked one of the washes over into the next bay.”

He saw it all in real-time and on his security camera, and the destruction left him with part of his wash out of service for an indeterminate amount of time, the article continued.

“The two bays will need to be closed because both controls were on one wall, so I can’t operate either one of the two right now. Takes out almost half the business I can do.”

Despite the damage, he said that, at the end of the day, it was important that no one was injured, the article noted.

“Thankfully, the bay was empty, so nobody was in there, so nobody got hurt — so at this point, a surprising, humorous story rather than a tragic one. So, I guess that’s the bright side of things,” Peterson said.

Advertisement

Read the original article here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Wall collapses at self-serve wash

on

Submissions open for the 2020 Most Valuable Carwasher award

on

ICWG acquires 15 carwash sites in Texas and Oklahoma

on

Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens eight new washes
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 1: Previewing the 2020 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Carwash News: Submissions open for the 2020 Most Valuable Carwasher award

Carwash News: ICWG acquires 15 carwash sites in Texas and Oklahoma

Carwash News: Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens eight new washes

SONNY's Carwash College™ Tip of the Month: Successful Employees 101

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

How have recent minimum wage hikes affected your business? Check all that apply.

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Truck runs over, crushes sedan in carwash

Market Focus: AAA Carolinas opens second carwash

Officers take down man selling guns at carwash

ICWG acquires 15 carwash sites in Texas and Oklahoma
Connect
Newsletter Signup