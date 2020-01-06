Wall collapses at self-serve wash

MOORHEAD, Minn. — According to www.kfgo.com , it was a normal day for Whale Of A Wash Owner Toby Peterson until he saw one of his bay walls collapse.

“I was in the equipment room on the other side of the next wall over sorting out quarters and tokens to put back into the machine,” Peterson said. “I had a gentleman in here that was exiting the carwash and got a piece of equipment trapped between his pickup and his trailer, and as he was trying to go out, the trailer pushed up into the equipment. It pushed the wall over — knocked one of the washes over into the next bay.”

He saw it all in real-time and on his security camera, and the destruction left him with part of his wash out of service for an indeterminate amount of time, the article continued.

“The two bays will need to be closed because both controls were on one wall, so I can’t operate either one of the two right now. Takes out almost half the business I can do.”

Despite the damage, he said that, at the end of the day, it was important that no one was injured, the article noted.

“Thankfully, the bay was empty, so nobody was in there, so nobody got hurt — so at this point, a surprising, humorous story rather than a tragic one. So, I guess that’s the bright side of things,” Peterson said.