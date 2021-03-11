 Warm weather causes spike in carwash business | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Warm weather causes spike in carwash business

 

on

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — According to www.wjactv.com, around this time of year, there is usually a line of cars wrapped around Symon’s Auto Wash that sometimes stretches onto the road as motorists look to wash away the winter from their cars.

Mark Symon, owner of Symon’s Auto Wash, said that once the snow melts, business skyrockets.

He added that the best way his business prepares for this time of year is to make sure it has enough employees to get cars through the wash as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“Right now, with the COVID, it’s tough getting employees. I get school kids for the weekend, but during the week a lot of people are collecting, or they’re afraid of COVID, but that’s about all we need. As long as we have the employees, we are in good shape,” said Symon.

In addition, the break in winter weather drives up other aspects of the business as well.

“When the weather breaks and people see how bad their cars look from winter, we do a lot of detailing. As a matter of fact, that’s what I’m doing right now is a lot of detail calls, because they know we get busy and they want to get their cars done as soon as possible,” Symon added.

Read the original article here.

