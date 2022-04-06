 Wash of the Week: Blue Sky Car Wash
Wash of the Week: Blue Sky Car Wash

Wash of the Week: Soapy Joe's

Wash of the Week: Submissions open
Blue Sky Car Wash is a locally-owned, second generation family business with locations around the Columbus, Ohio, area. The chain’s five carwash sites are located at:

  • 1871 Columbus Pike in Delaware, Ohio
  • 10688 Sawmill Pkwy. in Powell, Ohio
  • 6424 Pullman Dr. in Lewis Center, Ohio
  • 1156 E. Powell Rd. in Lewis Center, Ohio
  • 3655 W. Dublin Granville Rd. in Columbus, Ohio

Since 2013, Blue Sky has been focused on providing a great wash with friendly service. According to a company spokesperson, “We have state-of-the art equipment, including an all-belt conveyor.”

Blue Sky Car Wash is only carwash chain in central Ohio that offers the belt conveyor system across all five locations in addition to free vacuums, free mat cleaners and unlimited wash club programs. 

The Blue Sky team currently has plans most growth with four more carwash locations slated to open in the near future.

To learn more about Blue Sky Car Wash visit www.blueskywash.com.

