Wash of the Week: Great White Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a growing car and truck wash in Canada.
on

In 2019, Great White Car Wash opened its first location in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The success of the express carwash model the industry has seen in the U.S. has been slower to adopt in the Canadian wash market, and the founders of Great White Car Wash saw the opportunity to change that. According to a company spokesperson, We are among the first in Canada to offer a conveyor-style car wash and self-serve bays in one location”

Today, the carwash brand has two locations, with plans to grow to roughly 15 locations in the next two to three years. Both locations offer an express carwash tunnel and self-serve bay on-top of six large self-serve wash bays designed to fit semi-trucks and other large commercial vehicles. The truck washes are equipped with extended wands, foam guns and an automatic undercarriage blast. Great White also provides a fleet program to wash all of a company’s vehicles from pick-up to tank trucks.

Additionally, Great White Car Wash takes pride in being environmentally friendly. The brand is a certified WaterSavers wash and reports recycling 30% of all water used at the facility.

Great White Car Wash maintains a regular social media presence and can be found on Instagram or Facebook at @GreatWhiteWash. By offering both self-serve and express model washes, considering the environment and developing a digital brand, the Great White Car Wash team is confident they will continue to find success in carwashing. “We are confident that we will be one of the future car wash industry leaders of Canada,” the spokesperson concludes.

Want your carwash to be featured as a Wash of the Week? Head to the submission page for the chance to tell the story behind your suds!

