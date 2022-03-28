 Wash of the Week: Soapy Joe's
Wash of the Week: Soapy Joe's

on

Wash of the Week: Submissions open
Wash of the Week: Soapy Joe’s

Our first Wash of the Week feature is Soapy Joe's, an express chain based in San Diego, California.

Wash of the Week: Submissions open

Showcase your carwash business on Carwash.com and our social media profiles.

Wash of the Week

Wash of the Week: Soapy Joe’s

Our first Wash of the Week feature is Soapy Joe’s, an express chain based in San Diego, California.

on

Soapy Joe’s was founded in 2001 by Lorens Attisha as a full-service carwash. After converting to an express model wash in 2011, Soapy Joe’s was the first carwash chain in San Diego County to introduce the subscription model to its customers.

Today, Soapy Joe’s operates 16 express carwash sites in San Diego, Oceanside, La Mesa, Fallbrook, Chula Vista, El Cajon, National City and San Marcos, California. Four more sites are projected to open in the San Diego region this year. Four locations also include a gas station and convenience store and one locations offers oil change services.

According to a Soapy Joe’s spokesperson, “Soapy Joe’s debuted in 2011 as the first branded, membership-centered express exterior car wash in San Diego County. With multiple locations offering convenient hours, lightning fast express service, premium upgrades and eco-friendly technology, Soapy Joe’s makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their ride.”

Learn more about the growing chain at www.soapyjoescarwash.com

Want your carwash to be featured as a Wash of the Week? Head to the submission page for the chance to tell the story behind your suds!

