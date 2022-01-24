 Wash of the Week: Submissions open
Wash of the Week

Wash of the Week: Submissions open

Showcase your carwash business on Carwash.com and our social media profiles.
Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) and Carwash.com is excited to announce Wash of the Week, a regular showcasing of the nation’s leading carwash operations on our digital platforms.

We are looking for innovative carwashes that want to share the story behind their suds.

Participants of our Wash of the Week series will need to provide information about the business along with any pictures or videos that make your wash stand out.

To learn more about this series and submit your carwash for consideration, email PC&D Associate Editor Camille Renner at [email protected].

