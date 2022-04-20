 Wash of the Week: WOW Carwash
Wash of the Week: WOW Carwash

Wash of the Week: Great White Car Wash

Wash of the Week: Blue Sky Car Wash

Wash of the Week: Soapy Joe's
Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Wash of the Week: WOW Carwash

This award winning Las Vegas-based carwash chain is passionate about the community.

Wash of the Week: WOW Carwash

This award winning Las Vegas-based carwash chain is passionate about the community.

Founded in 2017, WOW Carwash has a mission of providing an affordable, quick and environmentally conscious carwash experience. The chain currently has six locations across greater Las Vegas, Nevada, with plans for continued growth in the near future.

The WOW carwashes are located at:

  • 6347 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
  • 3935 S. Buffalo Dr.
  • 4330 N. Rancho Dr.
  • 9860 S. Maryland Pkwy.
  • 6550 S. Fort Apache Rd.
  • 4625 E. Sunset Rd.

The express carwash chain features modern innovations such as an extra long tunnel, self-serve vacuums and DRB’s NoPileups system that detects and stops potential collisions in the wash tunnel. WOW is also WaterSavers certified.

The WOW carwash team is very proud to be a staple in the Las Vegas community. “We are heavily involved in giving back to the community, whether by raising money for organizations or volunteering … WOW is there,” a company spokesperson said. The carwash leadership is especially interested in connecting with the Las Vegas community through assisting educational and environmental non-profits.

In 2019, 2020 and 2021, WOW was voted as the best carwash in the “Best of Las Vegas” awards hosted by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. After winning this prestigious distinction three years in a row, it will be exciting to see how WOW Carwash continues to grow.

Want your carwash to be featured as a Wash of the Week? Head to the submission page for the chance to tell the story behind your suds!

