 Wash Talk ep. 101: Previewing the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO
Wash Talk ep. 101: Previewing the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO

on

Wash Talk ep. 100: Member benefits

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 99: Video Intelligence

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 98: Tracking industry trends
Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 101: Previewing the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Wash Talk ep. 101: Previewing the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Chuck Space, executive director of SCWA, tells us what to expect at the show in Fort Worth, Texas.

Wash Talk ep. 100: Member benefits

An audio reading of the article "Member Benefits" that addresses common questions about wash club plans.

Wash Talk, Ep. 99: Video Intelligence

A video intelligence expert explains how new camera software can assist carwash's throughput and damage claim processes.

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 101: Previewing the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO

 

on

Chuck Space, executive director of SCWA, tells us what to expect at the show in Fort Worth, Texas.
In this week’s episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, we welcome Chuck Space, executive director of the Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA), back to the show so he can give listeners some insight on what to expect at the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO.

Click Here to Read More
This year’s SCWA Convention & EXPO is being held in Fort Worth, Texas from Feb. 27 to March 1, 2022 where guests to the show can expect exciting speakers, educational events and a fun nightlife scene.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Click to comment

