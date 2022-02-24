Wash Talk ep. 101: Previewing the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO

In this week’s episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, we welcome Chuck Space, executive director of the Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA), back to the show so he can give listeners some insight on what to expect at the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO.

This year’s SCWA Convention & EXPO is being held in Fort Worth, Texas from Feb. 27 to March 1, 2022 where guests to the show can expect exciting speakers, educational events and a fun nightlife scene.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.