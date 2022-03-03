 Wash Talk ep. 102: 2022 M&A Predictions
Wash Talk ep. 102: 2022 M&A Predictions

on

Wash Talk ep. 101: Previewing the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO

on

Wash Talk ep. 100: Member benefits

on

Wash Talk, Ep. 99: Video Intelligence
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Water efficiency

Wash Talk ep. 102: 2022 M&A Predictions

An audio reading of the February 2022 cover story, this episode features insights from three market leaders.

Wash Talk ep. 101: Previewing the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Chuck Space, executive director of SCWA, tells us what to expect at the show in Fort Worth, Texas.

Wash Talk ep. 100: Member benefits

An audio reading of the article "Member Benefits" that addresses common questions about wash club plans.

Wash Talk ep. 102: 2022 M&A Predictions

 

on

An audio reading of the February 2022 cover story, this episode features insights from three market leaders.

In this episode of Wash Talk: The carwash podcast, Associate Editor and Host Camille Renner features an audio reading of the February 2022 cover story “2022 M&A Predictions.” In the story, author Associate Publisher — Editorial Rich DiPaolo covers what trends the carwash industry will possibly see in the coming year.

DiPaolo asked the following market experts and leaders for their 2022 industry predictions:

  • Tuck Bettin, CEO/general manager for Cobblestone Auto Spa
  • Colin May, managing director at Car Wash Advisory
  • Eric Wulf, CEO of International Carwash Association

You can find a transcription of this episode here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

