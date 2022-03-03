Wash Talk ep. 102: 2022 M&A Predictions

In this episode of Wash Talk: The carwash podcast, Associate Editor and Host Camille Renner features an audio reading of the February 2022 cover story “2022 M&A Predictions.” In the story, author Associate Publisher — Editorial Rich DiPaolo covers what trends the carwash industry will possibly see in the coming year.
DiPaolo asked the following market experts and leaders for their 2022 industry predictions:
- Tuck Bettin, CEO/general manager for Cobblestone Auto Spa
- Colin May, managing director at Car Wash Advisory
- Eric Wulf, CEO of International Carwash Association
