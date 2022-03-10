Wash Talk ep. 103: Leading Women in Carwash – Melissa Pirkey

In the U.S., the month of March is celebrated as Women’s History Month — which is the perfect opportunity to honor leading women in carwash on WashTalk: The Carwash Podcast.

Click Here to Read More

First up for this WashTalk mini-series is Melissa Pirkey, the Car Wash Division Leader of Assured Partners Texas. Melissa, an insurance agent specializing in assisting carwash owners, grew up with carwash operator grandparents and uses her personal connection to advocate for her clients.

Listen to Associate Editor Camille Renner and Melissa discuss being women in the carwash industry, upcoming events and more in this episode.

In the March issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing, Associate Publisher — Editorial Rich DiPaolo profiled Melissa Pirkey, read the story here.