Wash Talk ep. 105: Leading Women in Carwash — Carrie North

In the U.S., the month of March is celebrated as Women’s History Month — which is the perfect opportunity to honor leading women in carwash on WashTalk: The Carwash Podcast.

Our third guest for this series is Carrie North, VP of partnerships for International Carwash Association. Carrie has been in the carwash industry for 11 years and is passionate about assisting suppliers that are entering the carwash market for the first time.

In the episode, Host Camille Renner chats with Carrie about the female community in carwashing, her role at ICA and the upcoming The Car Wash Show™ taking place in Nashville, Tennessee on May 9-11, 2022.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.