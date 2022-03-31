 Wash Talk ep. 106: Leading Women in Carwash — Lanese Barnett
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Wash Talk ep. 106: Leading Women in Carwash — Lanese Barnett

on

Wash Talk ep. 105: Leading Women in Carwash — Carrie North

on

Wash Talk ep. 104: Leading Women — Christina Dyer

on

Wash Talk ep. 103: Leading Women in Carwash – Melissa Pirkey
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 64: Following up with Bliss Car Wash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 64: Following up with Bliss Car Wash

Chemical aftercare with Mark VII Video
play

Chemical aftercare with Mark VII

Current Digital Issue

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Soapy Joe’s

Our first Wash of the Week feature is Soapy Joe's, an express chain based in San Diego, California.

Wash of the Week: Submissions open

Showcase your carwash business on Carwash.com and our social media profiles.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 106: Leading Women in Carwash — Lanese Barnett

Amplify Car Wash Advisors' VP of business development provides insights on how she has been successful as a leading woman in carwash.

Wash Talk ep. 105: Leading Women in Carwash — Carrie North

ICA's VP of Partnership gives advice to women entering the carwash industry along with information about The Car Wash Show™ 2022.

Wash Talk ep. 104: Leading Women — Christina Dyer

Woman CEO Christina Dyer explains how her organization, Noble Adventures, can help strengthen carwash leadership.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 106: Leading Women in Carwash — Lanese Barnett

 

on

Amplify Car Wash Advisors’ VP of business development provides insights on how she has been successful as a leading woman in carwash.
Advertisement

In the U.S., the month of March is celebrated as Women’s History Month — which is the perfect opportunity to honor leading women in carwash on WashTalk: The Carwash Podcast.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Our fourth Leading Women in Carwash guest is Lanese Barnett, the vice president of business development for Amplify Car Wash Advisors. Join Lanese and Wash Talk Host Camille Renner in their discussion about Lanese’s role at Amplify, what has helped her in her professional journey and trends she has noticed as a woman in carwashing.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk ep. 101: Previewing the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Podcasts: Wash Talk ep. 100: Member benefits

Podcasts: Wash Talk, Ep. 99: Video Intelligence

Podcasts: Wash Talk, Ep. 98: Tracking industry trends

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing