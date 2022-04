In our final episode of the Leading Women in Carwash mini-series, we welcome Anne Mauler, the vice president of Marketing for Soapy Joe’s Car Wash, to Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast.

Click Here to Read More

Anne discusses Soapy Joe’s membership program — which was the first carwash membership program in the San Diego area — employee relations and community outreach in this enlightening interview.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.