 Wash Talk ep. 114: Bright lighting insights
Wash Talk ep. 114: Bright lighting insights

Wash Talk ep. 113: Site selection

Wash Talk ep. 112: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results

Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm
Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 114: Bright lighting insights

An audio reading of an article discussing advancements in carwash lighting technology.

Wash Talk ep. 113: Site selection

The president of Suds Creative discusses what determines a great carwash location and other industry trends.

Wash Talk ep. 112: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results

Leadership from a carwash consulting and training company give their insights on reaching membership goals.

Wash Talk ep. 114: Bright lighting insights

 

An audio reading of an article discussing advancements in carwash lighting technology.

This episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast features an audio reading of an article by Associate Publisher — Editorial Rich DiPaolo from the April 2022 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing titled, “Bright light.”

For insights on lighting technology in the carwash industry, such as LED systems and solar powered lighting, Rich spoke to the following market experts:

  • Ned Browning, owner, Darien, LLC
  • Michael Call, owner, Mile High LED Systems
  • Erin Noonan, director of marketing, G&G Industrial Lighting

A transcript of this episode can be found here.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

