Wash Talk ep. 114: Bright lighting insights

This episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast features an audio reading of an article by Associate Publisher — Editorial Rich DiPaolo from the April 2022 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing titled, “Bright light.”

For insights on lighting technology in the carwash industry, such as LED systems and solar powered lighting, Rich spoke to the following market experts:

Ned Browning, owner, Darien, LLC

Michael Call, owner, Mile High LED Systems

Erin Noonan, director of marketing, G&G Industrial Lighting

A transcript of this episode can be found here.

