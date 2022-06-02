 Wash Talk ep. 115: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Wash Talk ep. 115: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans

on

Wash Talk ep. 114: Bright lighting insights

on

Wash Talk ep. 113: Site selection

on

Wash Talk ep. 112: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology Video
play

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology

Current Digital Issue

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

Wash of the Week: Miami Car Wash

The Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in Florida.

Wash of the Week: ACES Carwash

Customers can hit the jackpot at this full-serve in Southern New Jersey.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 115: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans

An audio airing of PC&D's Unscripted episode 65 featuring the co-founders of Florida-based Mint Eco Car Wash.

Wash Talk ep. 114: Bright lighting insights

An audio reading of an article discussing advancements in carwash lighting technology.

Wash Talk ep. 113: Site selection

The president of Suds Creative discusses what determines a great carwash location and other industry trends.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 115: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans

 

on

An audio airing of PC&D’s Unscripted episode 65 featuring the co-founders of Florida-based Mint Eco Car Wash.
Advertisement

This week, we are streaming an episode of Unscripted, the video interview series that connects you to market leaders, on Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast. Unscripted episode 65 features Mint Eco Car Wash’s co-founder and CEO, Geoff Jervis, and co-founder and president, Vic Monteleone.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This interview takes place after the recent news of Minto Eco’s $150 million expansion plan in Palm Beach County, Florida. Host Rich DiPaolo gathers more insights about the carwash chain’s growth trajectory in this episode.

You can watch the original episode on our YouTube channel.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode!

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk ep. 110: Leadership series — Challenges facing women leaders

Podcasts: Wash Talk ep. 109: Site Insights

Podcasts: Wash Talk ep. 108: Real estate trends with Miracle Real Estate Partners

Podcasts: Wash Talk ep. 107: Leading Women in Carwash — Anne Mauler

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing