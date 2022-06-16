Wash Talk ep. 117: Conveyor belts

An audio reading of an article from the June 2022 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) Magazine titled “The Business of Belts,” this episode features insights, predictions and advice about conveyor belts in the carwash industry from three market experts.

To gain insights on the topic of conveyors, Author Rich DiPaolo, the associate publisher — editorial of PC&D, spoke to the following industry experts:

Rob Stephenson, president and CEO of STI Conveyor Systems

Ryan Essenburg, founder and president of Tommy’s Express Car Wash

Dave Iannacone, vice president of carwash systems and technology for Waterway Carwash.

Find a transcription of this episode here.

