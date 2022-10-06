Carwash Doors Keep the Cold Out (Wash Talk ep. 131)

An audio reading of “Keeping the cold out” from the Oct. 2022 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing, this episode discusses tips and tricks for getting the most out of your carwash doors — especially with winter approaching.

Click Here to Read More

For insights on carwash doors, Author Rich DiPaolo spoke to industry experts Bob Kowalski, Airlift Doors Inc., and Kevin Baumgartner, American Garage Door Supply Inc.

Listen to the episode below or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.