Wash Talk, Ep. 99: Video Intelligence

On this episode of Wash Talk, we welcome Tanuj Thapliyal, CEO and co-founder of Spot AI, a company blending camera surveillance and intelligence software to help businesses, like carwashes, improve their security, safety and efficiency.

Click Here to Read More

Associate Editor and Host Camille Renner and Tanuj discuss how carwashes can benefit from video intelligence systems, how Spot AI protects it’s customer’s privacy and more.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.