 Wash Talk, Ep. 99: Video Intelligence
Wash Talk, Ep. 99: Video Intelligence

A video intelligence expert explains how new camera software can assist carwash's throughput and damage claim processes.

Wash Talk, Ep. 98: Tracking industry trends

This episode discusses industry trends that have been gathered from the PC&D Top 50 List.

Wash Talk, Ep. 97: What's New in Carwash Dryers

This episode discusses recent market advancements that are culminating in better overall dryer performance.

Wash Talk, Ep. 99: Video Intelligence

 

on

A video intelligence expert explains how new camera software can assist carwash’s throughput and damage claim processes.

On this episode of Wash Talk, we welcome Tanuj Thapliyal, CEO and co-founder of Spot AI, a company blending camera surveillance and intelligence software to help businesses, like carwashes, improve their security, safety and efficiency.

Associate Editor and Host Camille Renner and Tanuj discuss how carwashes can benefit from video intelligence systems, how Spot AI protects it’s customer’s privacy and more.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

