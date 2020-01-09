Wash Talk Ep. 1: Previewing the 2020 SCWA Convention & EXPO

On our first episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, our host, Meagan Kusek, spoke with Chuck Space, executive director of the Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA).

In this episode, Chuck discusses some of the changes and highlights for the 2020 SCWA Convention & EXPO, taking place at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas, from Jan. 29-31.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.