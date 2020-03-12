Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 10: Multi-site Management

 

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Multi-site management” by Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo that was featured in our January 2020 issue. The article discusses how to manage multiple carwash locations.

In this article, DiPaolo spoke with industry experts:

  • Carl Howard, chief operating officer of Autobell Car Wash
  • Todd Davy, senior vice president of sales with DRB Systems
  • Jason Price, president of the International Car Wash Group.

You can read the transcript of this podcast here.

