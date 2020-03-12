Wash Talk Ep. 10: Multi-site Management

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Multi-site management” by Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo that was featured in our January 2020 issue. The article discusses how to manage multiple carwash locations.

In this article, DiPaolo spoke with industry experts:

Carl Howard, chief operating officer of Autobell Car Wash

Todd Davy, senior vice president of sales with DRB Systems

Jason Price, president of the International Car Wash Group.

You can read the transcript of this podcast here.

