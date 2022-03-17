 Wash Talk ep. 104: Leading women — Christina Dyer
Video
Wash Talk ep. 104: Leading women — Christina Dyer

Wash Talk ep. 103: Leading Women in Carwash – Melissa Pirkey

Wash Talk ep. 102: 2022 M&A Predictions

Wash Talk ep. 101: Previewing the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 63: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results Video
PC&D Unscripted ep. 63: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results

PC&D Unscripted ep. 62: Introducing Merit Autospa Video
PC&D Unscripted ep. 62: Introducing Merit Autospa

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 104: Leading women — Christina Dyer

Woman CEO Christina Dyer explains how her organization, Noble Adventures, can help strengthen carwash leadership.

Wash Talk ep. 103: Leading Women in Carwash – Melissa Pirkey

We welcome a hardworking insurance agent to WashTalk who discusses her passion for advocating for her carwash clients.

Wash Talk ep. 102: 2022 M&A Predictions

An audio reading of the February 2022 cover story, this episode features insights from three market leaders.

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 104: Leading women — Christina Dyer

 

Woman CEO Christina Dyer explains how her organization, Noble Adventures, can help strengthen carwash leadership.

This month on Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, we are interviewing leading women in carwash in honor of Women’s History Month. While today’s guest, Christina Dyer, doesn’t work in the carwash industry, her organization, Noble Adventures, can provide carwash leaders with a professional development trip of a lifetime.

Listen to the episode below to hear how Noble Adventures can help you be the best leader you can be.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

