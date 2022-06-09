 Wash Talk ep. 116: Successful expansion
Wash Talk ep. 116: Successful expansion

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 116: Successful expansion

 

on

Super Star Car Wash’s executive VP of sales and marketing discusses how the brand has successfully grown.

In the latest episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, Executive VP of Sales and Marketing for Super Star Car Wash, Jonathan Kierman, joins Host Camille Renner to discuss the carwash brand’s recent expansion.

Professional Carwashing & Detailing recently reported on Super Star’s expansion in the San Diego market, which brought the brand to 39 locations in Arizona and California. Kierman discusses Super Star’s growth plans as well as challenges the brand has faced during expansion in this podcast episode.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode!

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

