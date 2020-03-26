Connect with us
0

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 12: Accident Preparedness

 

on

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Accident preparedness” by Charles Brady, a freelance contributor, that was featured in our February 2020 issue. The article discusses new automotive technology and how to prevent accidents at your carwash.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this article, Brady spoke with industry experts:

  • Steven Vugrin of NoPileups by DRB Systems
  • David Synder, risk management program specialist with McNeil & Co.
  • Gil Castro, director of operations with Zips Car Wash
  • Kimberly Grizzle, marketing and business development with The Insurancenter.

You can read the transcript of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode!

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Wash Talk Ep. 12: Accident Preparedness

on

Wash Talk Ep. 11: The Potential of IBAs

on

Wash Talk Ep. 10: Multi-site Management

on

Wash Talk Ep. 9: Success tips from WhiteWater Express Car Wash
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Kleen-Rite offering show specials

Carwash News: NCS opens registration for free Virtual Car Wash Convention & Showroom

Carwash News: Market Focus: BendPak opens distribution center in Alabama

Products: KPI software

Products: Chemical measurement system

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

How have recent minimum wage hikes affected your business? Check all that apply.

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Wash Talk Ep. 3: The threat of oversaturation

Wash Talk Ep. 2: The state of the carwash industry

Wash Talk Ep. 7: Success tips from Champion Xpress Car Wash and Dale Shine Car Wash

Wash Talk Ep. 4: Private equity in the carwash market
Connect