Wash Talk Ep. 12: Accident Preparedness

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Accident preparedness” by Charles Brady, a freelance contributor, that was featured in our February 2020 issue. The article discusses new automotive technology and how to prevent accidents at your carwash.

Click Here to Read More

In this article, Brady spoke with industry experts:

Steven Vugrin of NoPileups by DRB Systems

David Synder, risk management program specialist with McNeil & Co.

Gil Castro, director of operations with Zips Car Wash

Kimberly Grizzle, marketing and business development with The Insurancenter.

You can read the transcript of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode!

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.