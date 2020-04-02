Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 13: Advancements in Carwash Technology

 

Sponsored by innovateIT Car Wash Equipment

This episode of Wash Talk is sponsored by innovateIT Car Wash Equipment. innovateIT Car Wash Equipment was born out of over 50 years of carwash experience. When the people of Hoffman Car Wash could not find the best fit for their operations, they developed it themselves. Today, they now offer follow-along wheel blasters, conveyors, chemical dispensing systems, software packages to control your existing wraps and brushes, and much, much more. Find out more at innovateitcarwash.com.

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, spoke with Tom Hoffman Jr., CEO of Hoffman Carwash and Jiffy Lube as well as innovateIT Car Wash Equipment Co.

They discussed the advancement of technology in the carwash industry and how it is helping to solve new challenges. 

For more information about his companies, visit www.hoffmancarwash.com and www.innovateitcarwash.com

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

