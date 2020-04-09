Wash Talk Ep. 14: Getting Financial Aid During COVID-19

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, spoke with Michael Ford, managing director of Coast Commercial Credit.

Click Here to Read More

They discussed how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting carwashes and what federal financial aid is available to small businesses to help pay staff and bills after the recent passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

For more information about his company, visit www.coastcc.com.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode!

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.