 Wash Talk Ep. 140: Comparing Soft-Touch and Touchless Carwashing
Wash Talk Ep. 140: Comparing Soft-Touch and Touchless Carwashing

 

This audio reading of “Comparing soft-touch and touchless carwashing” by Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo discusses why customers prefer one type over the other. DiPaolo spoke to industry experts:

Advertisement
  • Ian Burton, North American director of sales for ISTOBAL
  • Jerry Canfield, chief innovation officer for D&S Car Wash Supply
  • Nate Wellens, distributor sales support representative at Washworld.

Listen to the episode below or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement

Read a transcription of this episode here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
